MN National Guard Rescues Eight Stranded Drivers Overnight

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received multiple calls of vehicles off of the roadway or stuck in snow drifts on the roadway between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office along with police from several other departments spent hours trying to reach the stranded motorists on Highway 71 north of Olivia to bring them to safety. Weather conditions at the time were zero to near-zero visibility in the area with wind chills between 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the MN National Guard who was able to assist in rescuing stranded motorists with their specialized vehicles and equipment.

The National Guard conducted two separate rescues with their SUSV. A total of eight people were rescued from vehicles and were brought to safety.

The armory provided overnight emergency shelter for 18 stranded motorists in the area.