Northlanders Digging Out after Big Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders emerged today after almost a foot of snow, but the sunny day was misleading with bitter cold and blowing snow.

The light powdery snow is usually easier to clean off surfaces, but one local resident was dealing with snowplows which can cause shoveling to take significantly longer.

“It’s pretty thick. It’s pretty packed. It’s quite a bit of ice and things drug up from beyond,” said Duluth resident Robert Knoepfler.

While Northlanders are busy digging out from the snow, another winter storm system could be on the way so keep your shovels ready.