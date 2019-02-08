Prep Basketball: Tigers Boys Stay Undefeated in Conference Play; Thunderhawks, Eskomos Girls Pick Up Wins

The Northwestern boys basketball team stayed undefeated in conference play and claimed the Heart O'North Conference Championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brody Payton scored 21 points and Andrew Klobucher scored 15 as the Northwestern boys basketball team defeated Bloomer 58-53 to stay undefeated in conference play and win the Heart O’North Conference championship.

In girls action, Grand Rapids defeated Hermantown 87-72 while Esko dominated South Ridge 73-32.