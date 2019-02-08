Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage, Hilltoppers, Lumberjacks Move on in Section Playoffs

The top seeds all moved on in the first round of the Section 7A playoffs.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the first round of the Section 7A girls hockey playoffs, top-seeded Proctor-Hermantown defeated Moose Lake Area 5-0 Friday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

The Mirage will face Hibbing/Chisholm in the section semi-finals as the Bluejackets defeated North Shore 3-2.

Duluth Marshall got four goals from Maren Friday as they top International Falls 5-1. And Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 5-0 for their first playoff win in six years. Kiana Bender scored twice for the Lumberjacks, who will face the Hilltoppers in the other semi-final game, which will take place at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia Saturday night.