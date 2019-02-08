Snow Removal Planned for Hillside Next Week

Snow Removal Will Begin on February 12th

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Street Maintenance team is scheduled to start removing snow and ice from East 3rd Street, East 2nd Street and East First Street beginning Tuesday, February 12th.

Staff will start on East 3rd Street from Mesaba Avenue to 22nd Avenue East.

Crews will be cutting ice and pushing back the snow banks to allow for more room in the driving lanes and will have a loader on site to clear driveways and sidewalks after the plowing operation has gone by.

Work will take place from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with “No Parking After 7:00 a.m.” signs indicating areas of work.

Dates and locations of snow removal:

Feb. 12 th : East 3 rd Street – Mesaba Avenue to 22 nd Avenue East

: East 3 Street – Mesaba Avenue to 22 Avenue East Feb. 13 th : East 2 nd Street – 7 th Avenue East to 9 th Avenue East and 12 th Avenue East to 24 th Avenue East

: East 2 Street – 7 Avenue East to 9 Avenue East and 12 Avenue East to 24 Avenue East Feb. 14th: East 1st Street – 12th Avenue East to 21st Avenue East

The City advises the public to be aware of posted signs and adhere to parking restrictions to prevent ticketing and towing.