Superior Schools Will Need to add to School Year

Schools Were Closed for Multiple Days Last Week due to Weather Conditions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Duluth and Superior School Districts faced multiple school closing days last week due to severe weather conditions. Now, Superior School officials say they will have to look at options to add to the calendar school year.

The Superior School District only allows for two “snow days” a year and will either need to add days to the end of the year or additional minutes to the school day to make up for the extra days off.

Superior school officials say they will make an announcement soon about how they plan to make up the time.

The Duluth School District has not yet made a decision about adding to the school year saying, “It will depend on how the rest of the year goes. We generally talk about instructional time as opposed to “days”.”

Schools were closed for three days last week due to extreme cold temperatures. The Duluth School District also canceled classes on February 7 due to snow conditions.