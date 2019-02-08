Surf’s Up and UMD’s Pool

Surfing classes are running this semester at the UMD pool.

Most spots are open for students, but there are a few spots for the community that are open.

One of the teachers was a student in the class, but now five years later she is giving her expertise and surfing confidence to those following in her waves.

“It’s super awesome to see people get really really excited when they first get up on a wave and to see people get hooked. It’s crazy, it’s really really awesome,” said surf instructor and UMD masters student, Jenny Schwietz.

Many people often forget that UMD is actually a surf school with the waves of Lake Superior in its backyard.

Fall is the big surf season on the lake, so students are learning now what it takes to hang ten.

