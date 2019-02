Yellowjacket Men’s Hockey Ends Regular Season With Victory

UWS ends the season with a victory over UW Eau Claire

SUPERIOR, WI.- After clinching the #3 seed in the WIAC last night, the UWS men’s hockey team finished off their 2018-2019 campaign on a high note with a 2-1 victory of UW-Eau Claire.

Goals by Chad Lopez and Troy York were the difference makers while Oscar Svensson would make 35 saves for the victory.