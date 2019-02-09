1928 Vintage Dodge on Display in the Northland

The 1928 Dodge Brother Sedan will be on display through the end of February.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some people collect coins, others collect cars- vintage cars like the 1928 Dodge Brothers Sedan on display at Duluth Dodge.

The car was purchased by its current owner a decade ago. Modeled after the its original structure, the car took 8 years to restore. Fixing up vintage cars has been a hobby of the owner since high school.

“It’s been a long time love of mine, and I’ve finally got one that I’m pretty proud of,” car hobbiest Henry Thompson said.

The owner hopes to sell the car, but only if he can get the right price.

The 1928 car will be on display in Duluth through the end of February.