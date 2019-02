Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Falls to Huskies, Split Weekend Series

Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser scored in Minnesota Duluth's loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team fell into an early hole and couldn’t climb out fast enough as St. Cloud State got the 3-2 win to split the series with the Bulldogs.

Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser both scored for the Bulldogs. UMD will host No. 2 Wisconsin next weekend.