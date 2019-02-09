First Caribou Coffee with Covered Drive-Thru Opens in Duluth

The new Caribou used to be a BP gas station.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coffee lovers now have another place to pick from in the Twin Ports.

A new Caribou Coffee opened up on Central Entrance.

It’s the first Caribou in Duluth to have a covered drive through window, made possible from the BP gas station and car wash that was there before it. Employees say they’re grateful for the covered window protecting them from extreme weather conditions.

“We got a lot of training right before the store opened so we’re ready for everyone to come in,” barista Tally Gruetzmacher said.

Caribou will be hiring a local artist to paint a mural on the drive through walls this Spring.