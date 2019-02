Greyhounds Basketball Falls to Bengals

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team couldn’t gain enough momentum early as Blaine got the 71-58 win on Saturday. Noah Paulson led the Greyhounds with 12 points.

Duluth East star Rick Rickert was honored before the game and the Greyhounds retired his number in a special ceremony.

The Greyhounds (14-7) will play St. Francis on Friday.