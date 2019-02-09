Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage, Hilltoppers Advance to Section Finals

Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall will face each other in the 7A Section Finals on Wednesday night.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The top seeds came out victorious on Saturday as No. 1 Proctor/Hermantown defeated No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 while No. 2 Duluth Marshall defeated No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 in the Section 7A semi-finals.

For the Mirage, Michaela Phinney, Dehli Heikes and Megan Madill all scored in the win as Ryan Gray made 21 saves.

For the Hilltoppers, Lily Johnson scored the lone goal as Charlesa Prior made 20 saves in the shutout.

Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall will play each other in the Section 7A finals on Wednesday night in Virginia.