Snowball Gala Celebrates Skiing

Raising money for Grand Avenue Nordic Center

DULUTH, Minn.- The 3rd Annual Snowball Gala celebrated everything happening at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center, and Duluth Cross Country Ski Club.

A silent auction, live auction, and more raised money for trail-building at the Nordic Center.

Saturday night’s event focused on young skiers in the Northland.

“This is all about kids,” said Sarah Grenberg, Event Chair. “We’re building these trails for the future, so that kids can grow up skiing and racing and they’ll always have a place where there’s snow even if other trails don’t.”

The Nordic Center’s last fundraising event was Jesse Diggin’s visit in November, which raised about $150,000.