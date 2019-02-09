Tips and Tricks for Winter Biking

Zeitgeist Hosts Bikes and Bites Tour for Winter Biking Week

DULUTH, Minn.- Those not bothered by the cold and snow who want to get outside this winter, might want to take their bikes out for a spin.

Dozens of bikers rode in to Zeitgeist Arts Cafe in downtown Duluth today, the snow, slush and cold not stopping them.

They shared with us some tips and tricks to navigating these conditions on two wheels.

Bikers young and old gathered up supplies, and energy at Zeitgeist before taking to the streets.

They advise riders to always slow down in wintry conditions and to always have a light on, because it gets dark early this time of year.

They also recommend dressing warm enough to keep the wind out, but not overheat.

“You do want to warm up when you’re biking, so you don’t want to overdress either,” said Shawna Mullen, Active Transport Coordinator at Zeitgeist.

“So if you start biking in the fall, and work your way into winter, you learn at what different temperatures you need to add certain pieces of clothing.”

Contrary to what many may think, the bikers said that you don’t need fat tires or other special equipment to bike around the city in the winter.

But you can always get them if they make you feel safer.

The bikers rode from Zeitgeist to Dovetail Café in West Duluth to enjoy some soup and live music.

Then they headed to Bayfront, where they ended their tour with ice skating, hot cocoa, and s’mores.