West Duluth’s Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Shop

Two Loons Gallery and Boutique Showcases Local Artist for V-Day

DULUTH, Minn.- With Valentine’s Day coming up, Two Loons Gallery and Boutique in West Duluth set up a hot-spot for anyone still looking for a gift.

They hosted their Valentine’s Artisan Pop–Up.

20 of the gallery’s artists shared their Valentine’s Day inspired works, to help spread the love, and local art.

“I’m hoping to give a lot more exposure to some of the local artists we have here in Lincoln Park,” said Two Loons Owner Joel Baird. “We’ve got over 90 artisans here at Two Loons and this is just a small sample of people who come here to display their art.”

“We have a little bit of everything.”

The pop–up is part of the “Love’n Lincoln Park” series, which includes events happening around the neighborhood.