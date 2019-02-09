Woman Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Iron County

43-year-old Wisconsin woman crashed into a semi truck on Friday afternoon

IRON COUNTY, Wis. – A 43-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in Iron County.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, the Hartland, Wisconsin woman crashed her snowmobile into a semi truck. The operator of the semi was traveling at a safe speed when the crash occurred and was uninjured in the crash.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the snowmoblier failed to negotiate a curve on Island Lake Road, half a mile west of Gerry Road in the Town of Carey.

She was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Michigan, then to another medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.