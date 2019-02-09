Yellowjackets Women Claim Share of UMAC Title; CSS, UWS Men Fall at Home

The Wisconsin-Superior women held off Bethany Lutheran to claim the No. 1 seed in the UMAC playoffs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior and Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball teams entered Saturday’s game tied atop the conference, but the Yellowjackets held off the Vikings 74-61 to claim a share of the UMAC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the UMAC playoffs.

Hannah Norlin dominated, scoring 29 points in her final home regular season home game of her career. The Yellowjackets will play at North Central next Saturday to round out the regular season.

The Bethany Lutheran men came out firing in the second half to take total control against UWS and get the 86-69 win. Troy Scott had 25 points in his final home game as a Yellowjacket.

For the CSS men, they fell in a close one to UMAC-leading Northwestern 71-68. Jarod Wilken led the Saints with 23 points.