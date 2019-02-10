Bulldogs Alum Balts Joins Football Coaching Staff

Former UMD wide receiver Jason Balts will now serve as running backs coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Minnesota Duluth wide receiver Jason Balts is joining the Bulldogs coaching staff. Balts will serve as the running backs coach under new offensive coordinator Chase Vogler.

Balts was a star for the Bulldogs before getting injured during week four of his senior season. During his junior year, Balts set career-highs in pass receptions, touchdown catches and a league–best 1003 receiving yards, becoming just the sixth bulldog to eclipse the thousand receiving yard mark in a single season.

Balts graduated in December and said he’s been thinking about wanting to coach for a while and is excited for the transition.

“It’s a great program to be apart of and I think most importantly, we pride ourselves on helping young men who are going to make a positive difference on the world. Football’s important but we know that there’s more to life than football so I’m just excited for that culture and really what UMD football’s about,” Balts said.

“That was a really easy decision. To have a guy that has done what he has done for our football program, for our department, for our university over the last five years being on campus, he was an easy hire for us,” head coach Curt Wiese said.