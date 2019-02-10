New Art Exhibit Celebrating Individuals in Society Opens in Duluth

The exhibit is titled "Sacred Selves."

DULUTH, Minn.- New art is being displayed at Duluth Pottery.

The exhibit, called “Sacred Selves,” is a collection of oil paintings. Each painting features life or a natural element in some way. The artist says the work is meant to elevate individuals in society and the world around us.

“I’m really interested in making work about how important our human connections are to one another and how we really are a shared humanity,” artist Sarah Brokke said.

Most of the pieces on display are available for purchase.

The exhibit will be open to the public through the end of March.