Say ‘I Love You’ with a Bouquet of Flowers this Valentine’s Day

You can make the perfect bouquet for your special someone at Duluth Flower Farm.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s busy season for Duluth Flower Farm.

“I think flowers speak louder than words,” flower farm owner Brook Hoffbauer said.

Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior is usually where they do wreath making for Christmas, but loyal customers wanted something to make from nature for their valentine’s, as well.

“You get to celebrate your partner and you get to honor the things you walked together that year,” Hoffbauer said.

The day’s pop–up event was extra special because the flower farm could deliver your loved one a hand–made bouquet or you could take the one you made with you.

Many prefer the idea of hand making a gift over buying one in the store, and picking the perfect locally grown flowers is just another way to show how much you care.

“Buying something… It can sit there and look pretty, but it’s a lot more fun to see something that sits there and looks pretty and know that we made that,” Doug Kman said, who was making bouquets with his wife Emma.

The Duluth Flower Farm will be open all week to pick up flowers for Valentine’s Day.