Sharing and Swapping Horses in Miniature

Model Horse Get Together and Swap held in Twig

TWIG, Minn.- Horse lovers had a chance to get together, share, and swap their horses in Twig, Minnesota on Sunday.

But these horses were a bit smaller.

The Johnson Saddle Shop hosted its 3rd Annual Model Horse Get Together and Swap.

Model horse collectors, painters and crafters got all their horses together in one room, and were able to buy more.

“It’s a way of owning a horse without owning a horse,” said Marty Johnson. She owns Johnson Saddle Shop.

“It’s a fun thing, if you have a passion for horses.”

The Saddle Shop its “Johnson Fiesta Live Model Horse Show” in Hermantown this April.

There judges will rank models and distribute awards.