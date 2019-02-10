Talks Continue for Duluth-Minneapolis Rail Line

Amtrak and City of Duluth update each other

DULUTH, Minn.- Talks are continuing to move forward for a passenger rail line between Duluth and the Twin Cities.

This past week, the North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a representative from Amtrak, who met with Mayor Emily Larson, Councilor Noah Hobbs, and other city officials about the Northern Lights Express idea.

The new train would add Duluth to the 500-city Amtrak system.

“We work with local officials, primarily the Northern Lights Alliance here in Duluth and MnDOT, to partner to build up the Railroad right of way and stations so we can actually put some trains out on the track,” said Derrick James, Senior Manager of Government Affairs for Amtrak. “And start connecting Duluth at least 4 times a day with the Twin Cities.”

MnDOT has concluded that there’s no significant environmental impact for the proposed Northern Lights Express Rail System.

Amtrak says Duluth could make use of Federal Government grants of up to $2 billion a year meant for rail starter projects.