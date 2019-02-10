Union Gospel Mission Reaches Out to Community in Need of Donations

Super One stores partnered with the Union Gospel Mission to collect food donations.

DULUTH, Minn.- Food donations are needed to help people in need at Duluth’s Union Gospel Mission.

Super One’s across the Northland partnered with mission for a one–day “Hungry Hearts Food Drive.” People could purchase $5 bags filled with food or do their own shopping at the grocery stores to donate.

The Union Gospel Mission serves more than 100 people a day with up to three meals a day.

“There’s just such a drastic need to help people who are in need,” Union Gospel Mission board member John DeSantos said.

Donations are always accepted at the Mission on East 1st Street in downtown Duluth like canned vegetables, fruits and meats. Or you can click here to donate.