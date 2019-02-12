Boys and Girls Clubs Celebrate Outstanding Youth

Youth of the Year banquet held at Holiday Inn

DULUTH, Minn.- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland celebrated three of its standout teens at a special banquet on Tuesday night.

It was all part of the 47th Annual Youth of the Year Celebration.

Kwe Perry, Alex Lewis, and Raymond Davenport were selected for their leadership, and service.

They were judged on their writing, public speaking and their character.

“This is important because it helps them develop as a more well–rounded human being,” said Tammy Sundbom, Resource Development Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland. “Sports are great for kids because they’re team building, an opportunity for them to exercise their bodies.”

“But this is an opportunity to exercise their minds, but also exercise their character, and personality.”

In the end, 15-year-old Alex Lewis was the winner.

He’ll now compete in a state competition against other youth from Boys and Girls Clubs, for a $5,000 scholarship.