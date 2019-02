DULUTH, Minn. – Two adult males were hospitalized Tuesday night after a stabbing at the Tri Towers apartments on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue East, according to Duluth police.

The call for help came in around 8:45 p.m.

One man was stabbed in the hand. The other man was stabbed in the arm. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to a police information officer.

As of last report, no arrests had been made Tuesday night.