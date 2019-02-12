Superior Business Center to Get New Management

City of Superior and Douglas County handing over management

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile the Superior Business Center off Hammond avenue could soon be returned to the hands of the Development Association.

For the last five years the site has been managed by the City and Douglas County.

City officials say they hope it is again used as a place for businesses to get on their feet.

“Kinda turning it back into an incubator,” said Jason Serck, Planning, Economic Development and Port Director.

“So that we’re not providing services but also looking at folks and saying hey, y’know what, it’s time for you to graduate from this facility and let’s help you find a storefront, let’s help you find a place in an industrial park somewhere.”

Serck said the reason for the change is that one of the anchor tenants of the building, IHS Doors, is planning an expansion. But the current size of the building would cause that expansion to force out some current tenants.

Those tenants would be moved to the Arrowhead Printing building, leased by the Development Association, for more space.

The finance committee still has to review plans this Thursday, followed by a once over by the Land and Development Committee at the end of the month.