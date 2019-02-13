American Heart Association Hosted 15th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon

One third of women's deaths are caused by heart disease or stroke.

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Heart Association celebrated women’s heart health at the 15th annual Go Red for Women lunch today at the DECC.

Healthcare providers from Essentia were on hand to give blood pressure testing and provide more information about how to be aware of the risks of heart disease.

Several other organizations were also available for women to learn simply how to stay healthy.

One woman in attendance has suffered from a heart problem for over thirty years

Now she is spreading the importance of staying aware of your heart health

“I am a firm believer in going to your doctor appointments, following the directions you are given, and really paying attention to yourself, to your symptoms and to your body,” said Debbie Landry.

According to the American Heart Association, one third of women’s deaths are caused by heart disease or stroke.