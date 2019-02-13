Arrest Made In Double Homicide Near Bemidji; Victim From Superior Identified

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Bemidji man is set to be charged in a double homicide that includes a victim from Superior, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Darren Stebe, 44, is involved in the deaths of two men after their remains were discovered in a fire pit on a rental property in Eckles Township, which is just outside of Bemidji.

One victim is 39-year-old Adam Thorpe of Maple Grove, Minnesota.

The other victim is 41-year-old Jason McDonough of Superior.

“Investigators have been working to gather evidence, interview potential suspects and witnesses, and establishing a motive and timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the human remains at a residence located in the 6500 block of Highway 89 NW in Eckles Township, northwest of Bemidji,” said Sheriff Ernie Beitel in a press release.

McDonough’s family released the following statement to FOX 21.

“Jason always had a good heart and a gentle soul. He would help anyone, anytime. He loved his family and wasn’t afraid to express his love by always saying I love you and giving you a hug. He will be missed by many. We hope you will respect our privacy during this time of grief. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

More details surrounding the homicides will be released when the suspect is formally charged.