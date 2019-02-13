Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel, RV Show Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn.- You know spring is almost near when the Boats, Sports, Travel and RV Show comes to the DECC.

The 53rd Annual Event opened Wednesday night, and will continue through Sunday.

There are dozens of vendors, from archery and hunting gear, to everything you need to head out on the lake.

Some of the vendors are for the birds.

New this year is “Extreme Raptors,” showcasing 16 different birds of prey, like a Bald Eagle, Falcons, and Vultures.

Sometimes, they catch people off-guard.

“They think it’s a taxidermy display of stuffed birds,” said Jonathan Wood, Master Falconer. “Then they see a bird turning its head or blinking an eye and they’re starting to catch on that these are live birds of prey. And they look; it looks amazing to see them sitting here so calmly.”

“They have a good trainer,” he added, winking.

Behind him, a falcon squawked in agreement.