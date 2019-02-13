Ex-Coach Shannon miller Gets Additional $460,000

Miller had Been Asking for an Additional $3 Million

DULUTH, Minn. – A U.S. District Judge is increasing the amount of damages former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller will receive after winning her discrimination suit against the school.

Miller was awarded another $460,000 in pay and future benefits.

The judge however did rule to deny Miller’s motion to be reinstated to her former coaching position.

Miller had been asking for an additional $3 million.

Last spring Miller won almost $4 million in a lawsuit to make up for lost wages and benefits along with emotional distress, but the remaining damages being asked for could only be determined by a judge.

Today, UMD released the following statement in regards to the lawsuit saying, “We are encouraged that the judge denied the request for reinstatement and awarded plaintiff only a small fraction of the nearly three million dollars she requested. We are not yet at the stage of the proceedings where the judge assesses the legal propriety of the verdict. Now that this motion has been decided, it is our intent to proceed with filing post-trial motions seeking to overturn the jury verdict or at least reduce the amount of the award. Those motions are due by March 13.”