Former Bulldogs Captain, Esko Native Karson Kuhlman Recalled by Bruins

The 2018 Frozen Four MVP is moving up from the AHL in Providence to the NHL in Boston.

BOSTON, Mass. – Esko native Karson Kuhlman was one of the biggest reasons the UMD men’s hockey team won their second ever national championship back in April of last year. Days after that win, the 2018 Frozen Four MVP was signed by the Boston Bruins and has spent time in their developmental system. But Wednesday, he got the call of a lifetime.

The former UMD captain has been recalled by the Bruins from their AHL team in Providence. So far this season, Kuhlman has scored 12 goals and 13 assists in 50 games with a plus-22 rating.