Hawks, Lumberjacks Boys Hockey Play to 2-2 Tie

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team got a tie with Hermantown on Senior Night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – At the Northwoods Credit Union Arena, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown boys hockey teams played to a 2-2 tie on Wednesday night.

Gavin Rasmussen scored both goals for the Lumberjacks, while Darian Gotz and Ben Siljendahl scored for the Hawks, who will close out their season Thursday night at home against Grand Rapids.