Mirage Win Second Straight Section 7A Championship

Proctor/Hermantown defeated Duluth Marshall 3-1 Wednesday night.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A three-goal second period would be the difference as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Duluth Marshall 3-1 in the Section 7A championship game Wednesday night at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.

Alyssa Watkins, Braelyn Sathers and Ella Anick each scored for the Mirage, who capture their second straight section title. Victoria Thorson scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.