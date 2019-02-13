UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by FedEx Truck in Duluth

Her Injuries are Unknown at This Time

UPDATE: According to the Duluth Police Department, preliminary reports indicate the female pedestrian was walking down the sidewalk waiting to cross an alleyway when the FedEx driver waved her by.

While crossing the alleyway the woman slipped and fell.

The FedEx driver told authorities he could no longer see the pedestrian so he assumed she had crossed and he began to pull forward at which point the truck rolled over the pedestrian pinning her underneath.

The pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The driver was not issued any citations.

DULUTH, Minn. – A 51-year-old female pedestrian was involved in an accident with a FedEx truck driver Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the area of East 1st Avenue between Superior Street and 1st Street around 1:00 p.m. where it appeared the female had been struck by the delivery driver.

The female was alert when officers arrived on scene and she was transported to the hospital.

