Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals Run Past Bombers, Spartans Get Road Win Over Hunters

The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball got a big win at home over Barnum, while Superior got a road win over Duluth Denfeld.

CROMWELL, Minn. – The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team had no trouble at home with Barnum as they got the win over the Bombers 83-28 Wednesday night.

The Cardinals improve to 18-1 as they will host Carlton Thursday night.

In other girls action, Superior picked up a road win over Duluth Denfeld 68-25.