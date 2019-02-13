Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day

Dovetails Cafe has special treats the rest of the month

DULUTH, MINN.- Dovetails Cafe in Lincoln Park is getting ready for a busy day as people stock up on treats for Valentine’s Day.

Among some baked good they have been selling lately for the holiday include some special cup cakes with hearts on top, along with true love raspberry brownies.

All of the treats come from their small batch from scratch bakery, and management says that the homestyle feel makes them unique.

Justine Bickel, head chief of Dovetails Cafe said that “just because it’s really homemade so it’s somewhere you go to hangout. It’s very laid back. Just has an overall good feel, just like home”.

Dovetails is located at 1917 West Superior Street.