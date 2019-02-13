Warm Winter Weather Lets the Dogs Out

Jean Duluth Dog Park Busy with Dogs

DULUTH, Minn.- The warmer weather brought out the four-legged friends in Duluth on Wednesday.

Jean Duluth Dog Park was filled with dogs and their owners, enjoying the wide open snowy space.

Dogs of all kinds and colors soon started turning white with snow, rubbing themselves on the ground.

Owners said they love seeing their dogs happy and playful.

“It’s just, it’s the funnest thing for her to do, and we just love seeing her have fun,” said Sam Tuthill, who brought his dog Daisy to the Park.

“And the added benefit of her being tired once we got home really helps, too.”

While enjoying the wintry fun, the American Kennel Club reminds owners to always clean dogs’ paws after playing outside to wipe away any excess road salt.

They also advise to leave very old or very young dogs inside, as their bodies can’t regulate temperature as well.