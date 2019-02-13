Woman’s March Preview

Volunteers are needed for the MMIW March Tomorrow

DULUTH, MINN.- A group of people met this afternoon at the American Indian Community Housing Organization to prepare for tomorrow afternoon’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous People March.

Not only is this march happening in Minneapolis, but it also is happening right here in Duluth. The roughly forty-five minute march is in it’s fourth year, but is expecting its largest turnout yet.

The march is asking for volunteers to come out and march with the group. They’ll meet around noon tomorrow at 202 W 2nd Street with the march beginning around 2:30 in the afternoon.