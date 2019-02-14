4th Annual March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Northlanders remember and honor their friends and family.

DULUTH, Minn.- Several missing and murdered indigenous women were remembered by Northlanders as they marched through downtown Duluth in their honor.

Members of AICHO, friends, family and supporters traveled the path from the AICHO building to the Building for Women bringing awareness to those women who weren’t able to celebrate Valentines with their loved ones. The 4th annual gathering rallied over 150 marchers this year.

“We wanna bring attention to this issue because women are disproportionately a victim of these kind of things,” participant Shawn Carr said.

Carr said he participated in the march in honor of his friend Sheila St. Claire who is missing.