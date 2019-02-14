AICHO Valentine’s Week Pop-Up Celebrates Indigenous Artists

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is celebrating over 75 indigenous artists selling a wide range of goods.

These goods range from car seat covers to jewelry and all go to support indigenous economy and encourage youth.

“It shows native youth that they can have a way to make art their life and survive off of it. It shows there are other ways of living and art is a pretty big part of our culture,” said Khayman Goodsky a local artist and sales representative at Indigenous First gift shop.

The gift shop will be open in Lincoln Park through Saturday.