Barbra Streisand Takes Over Duluth this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Rubber Chicken Theater is proud to present their upcoming Valentine’s Day Barbra Streisand tribute show, With Love from Barbra.

Melody Mendis has been portraying Streisand professionally for the past two years.

The show will be happening February 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and February 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s Complex.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors.

Mendis has been winning hearts all over the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and beyond, with her tribute shows of legendary performer Barbra Streisand.

Through her amazing vocal skills, as well as her detailed wardrobe and uncanny performance, Mendis brings the one and only Barbra to stunning life.

Rubber Chicken audiences got a taste of Mendis as Barbra in December 2017 when David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris came to town with their tribute show, A Liberace and Liza Christmas.

Mendis appeared as Barbra in two delightful Christmas performances with David and Jillian.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.