City to Update Public on Snow Plowing and Removal

Press Conference Will be Held at City Hall

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will be holding a 3:30 p.m. press conference today to update the public on snow plowing and removal procedures.

The press conference will be held at City Hall in the Mayor’s Reception Room.

City officials say they will provide an update on where they are at in their operations after multiple recent snow events, provide information on their work moving forward and will be available for questions.

Tune in at 3:30 p.m. to watch the press conference live on our Fox 21 website and Facebook page.