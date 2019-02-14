Extreme Raptors Taking Over the DECC

The Raptor Project will be Taking Over the DECC During the 2019 Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in 1996, Johnathan Wood founded Raptor Project Inc.

Wood specializes in training and caring for the biggest traveling collection of birds of prey around the world.

They’re fierce, feathered and fantastic, winging your way in an avian extravaganza that captures the spirit of the wild.

Extreme Raptors is the premium wildlife production featuring birds of prey like you’ve never seen them before.

Witness up close and personal the beauty and charisma that these predators have long symbolized to mankind as master falconers & skilled handlers guide the way.

You’re invited to check out Extreme Raptors Feb. 13 – 17 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the 2019 Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show.

Click here for more information.