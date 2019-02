Hallmark at Miller Hill Mall to Close

The Store Does not Have a set Date

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hallmark at the Miller Hill Mall is set to close its doors after being in business since the mid-80’s.

Staff said they do not have a date yet for when the store will close.

We have reached out to the ownership of the store have not yet heard back about why the location is closing.

Employees at the Hallmark at the Holiday Center say they will not be closing. They are under different ownership.