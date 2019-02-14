Hermantown/Proctor Dance Team Ready for First-Ever Trip to State Tournament

The team took third place in the section meet, allowing them to advance to the state tournament.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor dance team are taking their jazz routine to the state tournament Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The program is only in its eighth year of existence as a varsity sport and the team is excited to have the spotlight on their hard work during a time when hockey is all the buzz in their communities.