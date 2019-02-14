Northland Flower Shops Busy this Valentine’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Valentine’s Day can be one of the busiest days for flower shops in the Northland.

Today, we stopped by Dunbar Floral and Gifts on East 4th Street to find out how flowers sales are going.

Dunbar staff says they have been working since 7 am preparing bouquets and gifts for customers this Valentine’s Day.

The business’s co–owner says that even though they are extremely busy she is happy to spend the day helping customers.

“It really feels good when someone walks in the door and says Happy Valentine’s Day and they turn around and we get the biggest smile back,” said Betty Eklund.

“We know that we are touching our customers hearts as well as the people getting the flowers,” Eklund continues

The owner also says roses are still the number one seller for valentine’s day bouquets.