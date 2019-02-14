One Man Show Reenacts Duluth Break-up Letter

Letter was found in a notebook and turned into a play by Jonathan Manchester

DULUTH, Minn. – A performance at the Underground is a reenactment of a real life break-up letter written by an anonymous Duluthian.

Jonathan Manchester performs the one-man show with music played by his former roommate.

While the two lived together, they found a notebook outside their house with a twenty page break-up letter inside.

Manchester turned the letter, misspellings and all, into a forty-five minute show.

“In front of anyone else’s house, it’s garbage. In front of our house, it feels like artistic gold,” said Manchester.

The show is called “Everything You’ve Done That Hurt Me.” You can catch it Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Underground.