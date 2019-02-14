Prep Boys Hockey: Spartans Win Playoff Opener, Hunters Spoil Toppers’ Senior Night

Superior and Duluth Denfeld both pick up wins on Thursday night.

SUPERIOR, WI.- In their WIAA section quarter final match-up, the Superior boys hockey team blanked Northwest 7-0 Thursday night at Wessman Arena.

Dayton Podvin made 13 saves in the shut-out effort. The Spartans move on to host the Section semi-final February 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Trailing 2-1 going into the third period, the Hunters would comeback and knock off Duluth Marshall 5-3. Kade Shea potted two goals for the Hunters.