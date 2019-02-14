Prep Girls Basketball: Rails Win LSC Title; Hilltoppers, Bluejackets Also Pick Up Wins

The Proctor girls basketball team won the Lake Superior Conference on Thursday night.

PROCTOR, MINN.- Thanks to a strong second half, the Proctor girls basketball team pulled away late to get the win over Cloquet 64-52. With the win, the Rails capture the Lake Superior Conference regular season title.

In other girls action, Duluth Marshall got a bounce back win over Eveleth-Gilbert 77-23 and Hibbing got a road win over Duluth East 60-43 behind 24 points by Abbey McDonald.